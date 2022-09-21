Lisa Alvis recorded her 100th career win in her fourth year as head coach for Rock Bridge at the Park Hill South Tournament in Kansas City this past weekend.
After taking over coaching duties in 2019, Alvis has guided the Bruins to success every year, including an undefeated season and state championship in 2020. Alvis notched her 100th win in just her 117th game as coach.
"I've been very fortunate with athletes that want to play at a high level," Alvis said. "But also our coaching staff making sure we can put each kid in a position where they're successful."
The success the Bruins had in the past few seasons created a competitive culture where winning most games is expected. Although, to Alvis, there's more to coaching than just winning.
"I just really love the relationships I get to build with each of these kids," she said. "I think it's fun to see what makes them motivated. That's what makes senior night so difficult."
A former Missouri softball player, Alvis knows the competitiveness of the sport and that the main goal for many of the players is to reach the collegiate level.
Looking back, Alvis saw how softball gave her experiences she would never have outside the sport.
"The first time I got on an airplane was when I was 18 years old and a freshman in college playing for Mizzou," Alvis said. "It's just those kind of things that the game gave me that I want to give back."
Alvis also remembered a memory from last spring, when the Bruins got to see the Arizona softball team practice at their field. Kayla Mooney, a senior for the Bruins, abruptly asked Alvis when she was going to stop coaching.
"When I stop having fun coming to the field," Alvis said in response to Mooney. "But I'm having fun interacting with these kids and we're obviously winning a lot of games, which makes it even more fun."
This weekend's win was more than just Alvis' 100th career win; the Bruins also took down Blue Springs South, a district opponent ranked first in the state. The Jaguars handed Rock Bridge its only loss in late August.
With the win this past weekend, the Bruins gave the Jaguars their first loss.
"Beating Blue Springs South was something our kids were really proud of," Alvis said enthusiastically. "We knew it was going to be a great game and it's always a dogfight with them."
It's almost impossible not to glance ahead and see a tie-breaking matchup between Rock Bridge and Blue Springs South on September 28th at Missouri's Softball Field.
As the Bruins begin an important final stretch of games, there's one goal in mind for Alvis and the team.
"One of our goals is obviously a district championship," she said. "We feel like being a one seed in our district will be important."