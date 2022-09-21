Lisa Alvis recorded her 100th career win in her fourth year as head coach for Rock Bridge at the Park Hill South Tournament in Kansas City this past weekend.

After taking over coaching duties in 2019, Alvis has guided the Bruins to success every year, including an undefeated season and state championship in 2020. Alvis notched her 100th win in just her 117th game as coach.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

