Friday Night Sights | 10.21.2022

Live, Laugh, Lose

Now that the regular season is in the books, teams look toward one thing: playoffs. As the season unwinds and fans now face the possibility of ending their journey, the competition begins to heat up as the District tournament is just days away. Blair Oaks dominated Southern Boone 63 to 3 to win its second straight conference championship. Father Tolton squeaked out a win against Fayette 40 to 36. North Callaway shut down Bowling Green 61 to 12. Vianney fell to Helias 59 to 13.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.

Steven Blair, 12, fills water bottles

Steven Blair, 12, fills water bottles for the Bowling Green football team on Friday at North Callaway High School in Kingdom City. Bowling Green scored more than 60 points in each of their eight games this season.
Fayette running back Lakee Eubanks warms up

Fayette running back Lakee Eubanks warms up along the sideline before their regular season finale against Tolton on Friday at Fr. Tolton High School in Columbia. Fayette fell to Tolton 40-36.
Sophomore Gracie Scheulen sprays hairspray on her teammate

Sophomore Gracie Scheulen sprays hairspray on her teammate on Friday at Ray Hentges stadium in Jefferson City. Scheulen helped the team to prepare for their routine.
From left: North Callaway senior Davis Woods, sophomore Tyler Huddleston and junior Owen Trout walk out of the locker room

From left: North Callaway senior Davis Woods, sophomore Tyler Huddleston and junior Owen Trout walk out of the locker room prior to their game against Bowling Green on Friday at North Callaway High School in Kingdom City, Mo. Bowling Green finished with a regular season record of 6-3.
Drew Heislen, 14, puts on his pink glasses

Drew Heislen, 14, puts on his pink glasses on Friday at Ray Hentges stadium in Jefferson City. Heislen went to the game with his friends, who are wanting to join the Helias team next year.
Tolton players carry out senior Luke Robb and others

Tolton players carry out senior Luke Robb and others on Friday at Fr. Tolton High School in Columbia. Tolton celebrated senior night with a 40-36 victory.
Jeff Pickering holds his son Bode Pickering

Jeff Pickering holds his son Bode Pickering on Friday at Ray Hentges stadium in Jefferson City. Jeff is an assistant coach for Helias.
A MSHAA referee pulls down a door while a Missouri state trooper stands outside

A MSHAA referee pulls down a door while a Missouri state trooper stands outside on Friday at North Callaway High School in Kingdom City. Some flags thrown by the crew were met with boos and negative comments from the Bowling Green crowd, leading to law enforcement escorting the referees off the field at halftime.
North Callaway senior Kyle Drewes shares a moment with his girlfriend, sophomore Heather Marr

North Callaway senior Kyle Drewes shares a moment with his girlfriend, sophomore Heather Marr on Friday at North Callaway High School in Kingdom City. Seniors on the North Callaway football team, band, cheerleading and show choir were honored before the game for North Callaway’s senior night.
Bowling Green fans react

Bowling Green fans react following a flag against the Bobcats on Friday at North Callaway High School in Kingdom City. Despite many penalties in the first half, the Bobcats led North Callaway 48-6 after the half.
Grant Kitch, a volunteer grill master, “flips some burgers in the dark”

Grant Kitch, a volunteer grill master, “flips some burgers in the dark” on Friday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. “Can you grill another box of burgers,” is all Kitch needed to hear to jump back behind the grill while the game was in action.
Helias senior Jace West celebrates a play

Helias senior Jace West celebrates a play on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. At halftime, Helias was up 52-6 against Vianney.
Fr. Tolton lineman Will Graves rests up on the sideline

Fr. Tolton lineman Will Graves rests up on the sideline on Friday at Fr. Tolton High School in Columbia. His teammates affectionately call him “The Gravedigger."
Helias sophomore Cam Hoelscher says a prayer

Helias sophomore Cam Hoelscher says a prayer with his team on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Helias will have its first game in the Class 5 District Tournament on Oct. 28.

Photos by Owen Ziliak, Lily Dozier, Clayton Steward, Anna Griffin, Reid Weigel Sharon Quintana.

