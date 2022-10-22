Live, Laugh, Lose

Bowling Green fans react following a flag against the Bobcats on Friday at North Callaway High School in Kingdom City. Despite many penalties in the first half, the Bobcats led North Callaway 48-6 after the half.
North Callaway senior Kyle Drewes shares a moment with his girlfriend, sophomore Heather Marr on Friday at North Callaway High School in Kingdom City. Seniors on the North Callaway football team, band, cheerleading and show choir were honored before the game for North Callaway’s senior night.
Steven Blair, 12, fills water bottles for the Bowling Green football team on Friday at North Callaway High School in Kingdom City. Bowling Green scored more than 60 points in each of their eight games this season.
From left: North Callaway senior Davis Woods, sophomore Tyler Huddleston and junior Owen Trout walk out of the locker room prior to their game against Bowling Green on Friday at North Callaway High School in Kingdom City, Mo. Bowling Green finished with a regular season record of 6-3.
A MSHAA referee pulls down a door while a Missouri state trooper stands outside on Friday at North Callaway High School in Kingdom City. Some flags thrown by the crew were met with boos and negative comments from the Bowling Green crowd, leading to law enforcement escorting the referees off the field at halftime.
Grant Kitch, a volunteer grill master, “flips some burgers in the dark” on Friday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. “Can you grill another box of burgers,” is all Kitch needed to hear to jump back behind the grill while the game was in action.
Now that the regular season is in the books, teams look toward one thing: playoffs. As the season unwinds and fans now face the possibility of ending their journey, the competition begins to heat up as the District tournament is just days away. Blair Oaks dominated Southern Boone 63 to 3 to win its second straight conference championship. Father Tolton squeaked out a win against Fayette 40 to 36. North Callaway shut down Bowling Green 61 to 12. Vianney fell to Helias 59 to 13.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.
Photos by Owen Ziliak, Lily Dozier, Clayton Steward, Anna Griffin, Reid Weigel Sharon Quintana.
Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp, Lucas Owens and Margo Wagner.
I'm the Director of Photography. The staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers help your stories come to life.
