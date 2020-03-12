Christian Homeschool Basketball Championships in Springfield called off
Another Missouri event joined the long list of sports cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday when it was announced that the Christian Homeschool Basketball National Championships in Springfield would not be held.
The tournament was scheduled to begin Sunday and continue through next week at multiple venues in Springfield. The Mid-Missouri Mavericks, a team drawing players from across the region, including Columbia, had been set to compete. According to MaxPreps, the Mavericks finished the season with a 24-13 record.
In a release Thursday, the national tournament’s organizers cited the abundance of other event cancellations across the country and concerns for the safety of the Springfield area as reasons for calling off the competition.
Stephens College announces postponement of softball doubleheader
Stephens College softball will not play its Friday doubleheader at St. Louis Pharmacy due to poor field conditions in St. Louis, the team announced Thursday. The pair of games was rescheduled for 3 p.m. April 14.
The Stars will still be in action in St. Louis this weekend, taking on Harris-Stowe State in a doubleheader at noon Saturday. Stephens is 1-9 to start the season.
— Missourian Staff