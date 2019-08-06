Former Missouri softball pitcher Madi Norman has joined the Tolton softball coaching staff, the team announced from its Twitter account Tuesday.
We are excited to welcome Coach Madi Norman to the Tolton Softball Family! Madi just finished up her playing career at Mizzou earning NFCA All-Region honors as a pitcher. She will be graduating this August with her Master’s in Positive Psychology. pic.twitter.com/0vzYHDuESD— Tolton Softball (@tolton_softball) August 6, 2019
Norman finished her career with the Tigers this past season, when she earned NFCA All-Region honors after posting a career-high 19 wins to go along with career-bests in ERA (2.98), innings pitched (183), strikeouts (141) and batting average against (.253).
Norman will graduate this month with a master's degree in positive coaching from MU.
The Trailblazers are scheduled to begin their regular season when they host Helias at 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.
Missouri Golf Association hosts final 2019 tournament
The Missouri Golf Association hosted the final tournament on its 2019 junior golf schedule on Sunday and Monday at Osage National.
The tournament was only open to golfers that were invited based on their scores from the season's point chase, which included golfers from Columbia.
Joseph Fallis and Emma Baumstark were the two Columbia golfers that took home first place in their division, with Fallis placing first in the 16-18 male division and while Baumstark topped the 8-9 female division. Fallis finished the tournament with a 147 gross score (plus-3), and Baumstark finished with a 92 (plus-20).
Other Columbia golfers to be invited to the tournament included: Kate Ryan (87 gross score, 2nd place, 12-13 female division), Will Kimes (80, 2nd, 12-13 male), Carter Holliday (88, 5th, 12-13 male), Olivia Neal (100, 3rd, 8-9 female), Brileigh Ryan (115, 4th, 8-9 female), Anson Munzlinger (64, 2nd, 8-9 male), Madison Diel (175, 2nd, 14-15 female), Tierney Baumstark (179, 3rd, 14-15 female), Andrew Fallis (161, T-3rd, 14-15 male), William Hose (169, 5th, 14-15 male), Sydney Willingham (174, 4th, 16-18 female), Madeline Fallis (178, T-5th, 16-18 female) and Jayden Berrey (182, 7th, 16-18 female).
Blues' Edmundson awarded $3.1M, 1-year deal in arbitration
The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson has been awarded a $3.1 million, one-year contract in arbitration.
Edmundson was one of four St. Louis restricted free agents to file for player-elected salary arbitration this summer after helping the team win its first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Goaltender Jordan Binnington and forwards Oskar Sundqvist and Zach Sanford agreed to multiyear deals before their arbitration hearings.
General manager Doug Armstrong on Tuesday called Edmundson an important part of the Blues' defensive unit and said they're looking forward to another successful season.
The 26-year-old Canadian had 11 points in 64 regular-season games and seven points in 22 playoff games during the Blues' Cup run. Edmundson has 52 points in 269 regular-season games during his four-year NHL career.