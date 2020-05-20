An anonymous donor, affiliated with the Helias Catholic High School soccer program, made a financial donation to build a locker room and storage facility at the De La Salle Soccer Stadium in the Crusader Athletic Complex.
The locker room will have 40 lockers, storage space, restroom and shower facilities and extra space for coaches and athletic trainers. Its roof will also function as a viewing deck.
“I am delighted at the generosity of our donor, who is committed to constructing this locker and storage facility to be used by both our boys’ and girls’ soccer programs,” the Rev. Stephen Jones, president of Helias, said in a news release. “This building will enhance an already amazing soccer facility, while providing extra storage space and room for spectators.”
The school is proceeding with construction of the facility this spring, Jones said.
In addition to the above changes, Helias will be replacing its existing playing turf, as its current field came with a factory defect. The school will bear no cost for the replacement turf.
Former Tiger reinstated by NFL
The National Football League on Wednesday reinstated former Missouri defensive end Aldon Smith.
Smith, who was drafted seventh overall in 2011 by the San Francisco 49ers, last played for the Oakland Raiders in 2015. Pending reinstatement, the Dallas Cowboys had signed Smith earlier this offseason. The 2009 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year was suspended for violating the league's substance abuse policy in 2015. Smith had 19.5 sacks and was a first team All-Pro in 2012.