Hickman wrestler Jake Waldron signed his letter of intent with the Virginia Military Institute on Wednesday.
Virginia Military Institute is located in Lexington, Virginia. The Keydets compete in the Southern Conference of NCAA Division I wrestling.
Waldron is an All-American and placed sixth at the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa.
Hickman seniors commit to Central Methodist
Two other Hickman seniors, Ely Youseph and Jordan Ferrao, will continue their academic and athletic careers at Central Methodist University.
Central Methodist is located in Fayette, Missouri, and it competes in the NAIA. Youseph committed to run track and cross country, while Ferrao committed to play men's soccer for the Eagles. Central Methodist's men's soccer program has won the NAIA National Championship the last two consecutive years.