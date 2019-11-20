Manuel commits to Northwest Missouri State
Rock Bridge free safety Tre Manuel announced in a tweet Tuesday that he will play football next year for Northwest Missouri State University.
Manuel recorded 37 tackles and 22 assisted tackles as the Bruins went 3-7 in his senior season which came to an end when the Bruins fell to Blue Springs 17-10 in the district quarterfinals on Nov. 1.
The Bearcats are currently the joint leaders of their conference, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association in Division II, with a 10-1 record. They are preparing for a playoff clash against Harding on Saturday in Maryville.
Stephens coaches volunteer at Food Bank
Basketball’s Joshua Steffen, softball’s Emily Kingsolver and competitive dance’s Amanda Roberts volunteered alongside Stephens vice president of student development Laura Nunnelly at The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri on Wednesday.
The Stars’ coaches spent two hours repackaging frozen pizzas and assembling cardboard boxes.
“Whenever we have an opportunity to give back to the community, it is special,” Steffen said in a press release. “To see our coaches working with other volunteers was so rewarding. It was a great day and a great illustration of what being champions of character really means.”
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is a regional disaster and hunger relief network that acquires and distributes millions of pounds of food annually to partner agencies across a 32-county area.
— Liad Lerner