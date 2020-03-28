The Central Missouri media all-district basketball team was announced Wednesday with several Columbia high school players making the cut.

In Class 5, Rock Bridge's Brant Bowers, Cooper Deneke, Xavier Sykes and Charles Wilson made the team. They were joined by Battle's Cachao Gianquinto, Maricus Grant, Tristan Meny and Hickman's Seth Larson. Jim Scanlon of Rock Bridge was selected as the coach for the team.

Tolton's Coban Porter and Jevon Porter made it to the Class 3 first team, as fellow Trailblazers Chase Martin and Nate Schwartze were selected to the second team.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.