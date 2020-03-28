The Central Missouri media all-district basketball team was announced Wednesday with several Columbia high school players making the cut.
In Class 5, Rock Bridge's Brant Bowers, Cooper Deneke, Xavier Sykes and Charles Wilson made the team. They were joined by Battle's Cachao Gianquinto, Maricus Grant, Tristan Meny and Hickman's Seth Larson. Jim Scanlon of Rock Bridge was selected as the coach for the team.
Tolton's Coban Porter and Jevon Porter made it to the Class 3 first team, as fellow Trailblazers Chase Martin and Nate Schwartze were selected to the second team.