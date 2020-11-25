Over 30 players from Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle were selected for 2020 Central Missouri All-District teams released Wednesday.
Additionally, Bruins coach Van Vanatta and Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison each earned Coach of the Year honors in their respective classes.
Vanatta coached Rock Bridge to a 6-4 finish this season as the Bruins were eliminated in the semifinal round of the Class 6 District 4 tournament in a 44-0 loss against Liberty North.
Battle advanced the furthest of all four Columbia schools, falling 35-14 to Fort Zumwalt North in the Class 5 state quarterfinals. Ellison’s team finished the season 8-2 and was Class 5 District 4 champion in his second year as head coach.
Because Rock Bridge and Hickman are the only mid-Missouri teams in Class 6, only an All-District first team was selected. The Bruins accounted for most of the team, with 15 players selected. Junior Nathan Dent and senior Bryce Jackson were selected as the team’s sole quarterback and running back, respectively.
Dent and Jackson were strongholds for the Bruins offense, helping the team score over 300 points, a 100% increase from 2019. Both also made the Central Missouri Activities Conference All-Conference second team.
Hickman junior Jaiden Tandy was the top secondary player. Tandy had 105 tackles and five interceptions this season and was also a CMAC All-Conference first-team player.
Battle had 11 players make the Class 5 team, which also featured athletes from Waynesville, Jefferson City, Rolla, Camdenton, Capital City and Smith-Cotton.
Junior running back Gerry Marteen Jr., senior offensive lineman Sam Innes, senior defensive lineman Jamileon Kimble, junior defensive back Jaylen Broadus and senior defensive back Jarrett Lambert all made the first team.
Marteen Jr. finished the season with about 2,000 rushing yards and more than 20 touchdowns, leading the Spartans by a landslide. He was also named to the CMAC All-Conference first team.
Broadus and Lambert each grabbed two interceptions for Battle’s defense. Lambert also scored a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery during the district tournament.
No members of Tolton’s team were selected for the Class 1 All-District team. The Trailblazers had just one win all season.
Players are nominated and chosen for All-District teams by members of mid-Missouri local media. This year, the entire process took place virtually.