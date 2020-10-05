Rock Bridge girls tennis competed in the individual District Tournamenton Monday at Bethel Park with hopes of qualifying for the individual state tournament, set for Oct. 15-16.
The Bruins faced off against a familiar foe in Jefferson City and dominated in both the singles and doubles matches. Junior Maggie Lin pressured Jefferson City’s Sandy Baskar, coming back from behind to win both sets 7-5, 6-4. Following a strong single, the Bruins’ doubles partners didn’t let their feet off the gas . Juniors Anjali Noel Ramesh and Aparna Sivaraman had a strong finish over the Jays with a final score of 6-2, 6-1.
“I thought our team played well today,” coach Ben Loeb said. “Maggie Lin has a great come-from-behind win in the singles final against a very good player. It was a good experience the day before our team’s district match on Wednesday.”
Next up, Rock Bridge will return to Bethel Park to compete in the team district tournament against Holt and Troy Buchanan on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Missouri men’s and women’s golf struggle in fall debuts
Missouri men’s and women’s golf each had uneventful openings to their fall campaigns Monday. Both placed last out of 14 teams in the opening day of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The men’s team shot 23-over, while the women shot 42-over.
Ross Steelman and Noelle Beijer led the way for their respective teams. On the men’s side, Steelman finished the day tied for 40th, shooting 4-over. Beijer shot 5-over, tying her for 31st on the women’s side.
Both teams will tee off tomorrow on the second day of the three-day event.
Columbia College women’s golf takes second in Cougar Invite
Columbia College women’s golf finished second in the Cougar Fall Invitational with a total score of 686, 110 strokes over par.
Haleigh Berry led the way for the Cougars, as her 157 was second individually. Sydney Willingham’s 173 was good for ninth.
The Cougars men will compete in the same tournament Tuesday.
Hickman softball not able to overcome Blair Oaks’ rally
The Hickman Kewpies (12-9) lost to Blair Oaks on Monday by a score of 7-2.
The Kewpies kept the game close until the seventh inning, when Blair Oaks was able to extend its 3-2 lead to 7-2.
Hickman’s Lucy Hurtado had two hits on four at-bats, including a home run to center field in the third inning.
Hickman returns to the diamond against Warrensburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Warrensburg High School.