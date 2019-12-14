Hickman girls wrestling competed in the Harrisonville Tournament on Saturday. All three of the Hickman wrestlers medaled. Allison Mayfield and Emma Henley placed second, while Danya Kassem placed third.
Battle boys and girls wrestling place three in Union Invite
Battle boys and girls wrestling both competed in the Union Invite on Saturday.
Jackson Shea finished second in the 120-pound bracket as the lone Battle boys wrestler.
The girls team placed two out of the nine wrestlers that competed. Kira Nichols finished third and Niyia Morris finished second in their respective weight classes.