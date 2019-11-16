Hickman, Rock Bridge swimmers nab accolades at state meet
At one-tenth of a second, one blink is ten times slower than what prevented Hickman’s Kyle Holzum from taking gold in Saturday’s 100-yard backstroke championship.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}As it was, Holzum’s new personal best and school-record time of 51 seconds, 11 milliseconds was good enough for a silver medal behind Cooper Scharff of St. Louis University High.
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Holzum was the highest placing Kewpie in the Class 2 State Championship, helping Hickman garner a 13th-place finish one year after finishing third.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Rock Bridge also suffered a fall from 2018’s championship success. The state title defending Bruins slid to a fifth place finish even after amassing several individual podium performances.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Oakley Lorson flew through the 200-yard freestyle race, taking first place. The junior’s 1:41.86 was almost three seconds faster than his qualifying preliminary time. Lorson also posted a new school record time in the 100-yard butterfly. Lorson’s 50.67 wasn’t good enough for a second gold medal, though, as Lee’s Summit North junior Lance Godard clocked in a half-second ahead of the Bruin. {/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Turner DeArmond and Jackson Veltrop placed back-to-back in the 500-yard freestyle, posting times of 4:38.99 and 4:41.36, good for second and third place, respectively. {/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Jackson Veltrop and Jack Koller both had individual successes on Saturday, earning new personal bests. Veltrop’s 1:46.35 finish in the 200-yard freestyle placed 14th and Koller’s 1:01.91 in the 100-yard breaststroke placed 11th.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Mavericks drop to 2-5 after tough losses in Kansas City{/span}{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Mid-Missouri Home School drove west on Saturday, taking on Kansas City East Christian Academy and the Omaha Lightning.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}MMHS fell to both nonconference schools despite strong individual performances.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}The Mavericks spread out the scoring, with Elijah Robinson putting up 18 in the 49-68 loss to Omaha and Shelomi Miner and Noah Haskamp combined for 24 in the 47-55 loss to KCECA.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Hickman and Rock Bridge run at Nike Midwest Regional{/span}{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Two Columbia teams traveled to LaVern Gibson Championship XC Course in Terre Haute, Indiana on Saturday to compete in Nike’s Midwest Regional 5000mK race. The athletes ran against teams from across the midwest, including squads from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Missouri.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}The Hickman girls finished ninth in the meet, led by junior runner Elizabeth Henderson, who placed 24th overall. The top five Kewpies posted an average time of 20:46.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}Rock Bridge fell behind the Kewpies, placing 15th despite a blazing time from freshman Carolyn Ford. Ford finished fourth with a time of 18:23.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}The Hickman boys failed to place a runner in the top 100 and fell to 35th place overall. The top Kewpie runner, Ely Yoseph, managed a 17:31 finish.{/span}
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}The Rock Bridge boys’ top five average time of 16:27 put the Bruins in 16th place. Matthew Hauser paced the Bruins, placing 20th with a time of 15:51.{/span}
— Missourian Staff