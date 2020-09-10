The cloudy weather didn’t stop Battle, Hickman and Tolton Catholic girls golf from competing Thursday in the Battle Invitational at Lake of the Woods Country Club.
Tolton placed first in the team competition. Freshman Audrey Rischer won as an individual with a score of 73, while senior teammate Sydney Fessler earned the third place medal with a score of 84. Together, Rischer and Fessler placed first in the best ball event.
Battle also placed, taking home third place and scoring a 285 as a team.
Rock Bridge softball’s offense shines in win against WarrentonRock Bridge (3-0) stayed unbeaten after defeating Warrenton 13-2 on the road. The Bruins hit four home runs, including two from sophomore Sophie Schupp, one from senior Maddie Snider and one from freshman Cydney Fullerton.
Fullerton has now hit a home run in both of the last two games for Rock Bridge. In just three games, the Bruins have outscored opponents by 35 runs, while only allowing four runs in total.
Fullerton looks to keep the home run streak alive when the Bruins host Capital City at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Tolton’s defense shuts out opponent for fourth straight game
Tolton Catholic softball (6-0) is still undefeated after its 12-0 win against Centralia on Thursday. The Trailblazers didn’t let the opposing team score for the fourth game in a row.
Paige Bedsworth had 10 strikeouts in four innings while also adding two RBI. Senior Ali Widmer and junior Bridget Bartlett also added two RBI.
Tolton will try to stay unbeaten after it travels to play Notre Dame High School in a doubleheader at noon Saturday in Lemay.
Battle softball comes up short against Fatima Battle (4-7) lost its third consecutive game, falling to Fatima 6-1.
The Spartans were able to keep it tied after the first four innings at 1. But Fatima scored four runs in the fifth inning, to which the Spartans couldn’t respond.
Battle returns to the diamond to play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bowling Green.