Battle basketball’s comeback fell short against Central Kansas City in double overtime Tuesday.
The Spartans held a 18-14 lead at the first quarter, but trailed 32-31 at halftime. Battle found itself trailing by five with 2:55 remaining in the third quarter, but ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to tie the game at 43 apiece.
Trailing 50-43 with just 6:02 left in the game, the Spartans rallied for 13 points to send the game to overtime at 56. The first overtime was a back-and-forth five minutes that ended in another tie at 65.
However, Battle ultimately fell to Central Kansas City 75-71 in the second overtime. The loss snapped the Spartans’ five game winning streak and dropped Battle’s season record to 13-6.
Despite the loss, Battle had five different players in double digits. Cachao Gianquinto finished with 15 points, while Tristan Meny added 14. Zh’Vaughn Ward, Maricus Grant and Justin Goolsby all finished with 10 points each.
Battle will play next at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Roosevelt in St. Louis. The Roughriders are just 3-15 on the season.