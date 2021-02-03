Battle boys basketball’s run in the Southern Boone Classic continued Wednesday with a 65-40 rout of Marshall.
It was clear from the first possession that the Spartans were simply too much for the Owls to handle. Marshall failed to record a point in the first quarter, trailing 18-0 at the first break.
Battle never looked back. By halftime, the lead was 39-16. The second half became more or less a formality. The Spartans continued to get anything they wanted offensively.
Tristan Meny led the Spartans in scoring with 21, and James Lee added 16.
Battle will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. Saturday to face Boonville for the Southern Boone Classic championship in Ashland.
Hickman girls lose at Southern Boone Classic
Hickman girls basketball fell to Southern Boone 52-42 in the semifinals of the Southern Boone Classic.
The Eagles defense swarmed the Kewpies throughout the game, even holding Hickman to just five points in the third quarter.
Hickman junior guard Sophia Elfrink led the Kewpies in scoring with 12 points. Elfrink also had five steals on the night, with a few coming in the fourth quarter as Hickman attempted to come back.
Hickman will be back in action Saturdayfor its final game of the Southern Boone Classic in Ashland.
Tolton girls routed at Southern Boone Classic
Tolton girls basketball also lost in the tournament. The Trailblazers fell behind 21-2 by the end of the first quarter against Boonville and never climbed back, losing the game 54-29.
Tolton will wrap up its Southern Boone Classic schedule with a final game Friday or Saturday in Ashland.
Rock Bridge girls advance to tournament championship
Rock Bridge girls basketball beat St. Francis Borgia 58-39 in the semifinals of Borgia’s home tournament in Washington, Missouri. The Bruins moved to 14-3 on the season with the win.
Rock Bridge will play Union for the tournament championship at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Washington.