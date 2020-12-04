Battle boys basketball took down Sullivan 64-55 Friday in its final game of the FCNB Bank-It tournament in Sullivan.
The Spartans fell 66-65 against Ste. Genevieve on Wednesday, but defeated St. James 51-47 Thursday.
The win improved Battle's record to 3-1 on the season.
The Spartans will return to the court at 5:30 p.m. Monday against Smith-Cotton at home.
Hickman boys basketball falls to De Smet
Hickman boys basketball lost to De Smet 50-45 Friday in the consolation final at the Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational in Troy.
The Kewpies will play next at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Smith-Cotton at home.
Rock Bridge boys basketball wins Van Horn Tournament
The Bruins defeated Southeast KC 66-52 to win the Van Horn Tournament on Friday.
The win improved Rock Bridge to 3-0 on the season.
Rock Bridge girls basketball defeats Blue Springs
Rock Bridge girls basketball took down Blue Springs 65-58 Friday in its season opener.
The Bruins ended the game on a 10-2 run to clinch the victory at home. Despite it being the first game of the season, it was senior night.
Rock Bridge will play next at 6 p.m. Monday against Jefferson City on the road.