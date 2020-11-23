Battle boys basketball tipped off its season Monday, beating Missouri Military Academy 80-41.
The Spartans were able to get off to a quick start, taking a 29-10 lead after the first quarter. Battle didn’t look back on the visiting Colonels after the hot start, ultimately building on the lead until the final buzzer.
Senior Tristan Meny led the scoring with 22 points, while classmate Cachao Gianquinto contributed 19.
This was the first game that the Spartans were able to play this season after having games canceled last weekend.
Battle returns to the court again to play in a tournament this upcoming Monday at Sullivan. Although the time for the game has yet to be determined, the Spartans will take on Ste. Genevieve in the opening round.
Tolton girls basketball falls short against Hermann
Tolton Catholic wasn’t able to get the victory at home Monday, falling to Hermann 58-36.
The Trailblazers only found themselves down 30-20 at halftime. Ultimately, Tolton was not able to stage a comeback in the second half, getting outscored 28-16 in the final two quarters.
Tolton planned on playing in a tournament hosted by Marshall next week, but that tournament has been canceled. The next time Tolton will take the court will be against Cardinal Ritter at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at home.