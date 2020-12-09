The Spartans topped the Jays 76-59 in Columbia to remain undefeated in CMAC play.
Battle (5-1) led the entire game, but Jefferson City (1-2) came within three points at halftime and closed the gap. The Spartans dominated the second half, outscoring the Jays 33-19.
The victory improved Battle’s conference record to 2-0 on the season. Two spectators per player were permitted at the event.
Hickman and Smith-Cotton boys matchup suffers late cancellation
The Kewpies (1-2) were preparing for their senior night against the Tigers (2-3) when the game was abruptly cancelled just before tipoff.
Athletic directors were notified of a positive COVID-19 test within Smith-Cotton’s varsity team during the JV game. After the conclusion of the JV game, the Tigers left Hickman’s facility. The Kewpies briefly honored nine seniors, and there are plans to have another senior night later in the season.