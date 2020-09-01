Senior Anthony Butcher recorded the fastest time for an individual boy for Battle cross country Tuesday in the Fleet Feet Classic in Arnold with a 2-mile time of 11 minutes, 38.57 seconds. Jude Green had the second-fastest time on the team.
The girls team finished 17th, and junior Emma Tatlow led the way with a time of 14:27.80. Brooke Hargrove had the second-fastest time for the Spartans.
Hickman girls tennis defeats Tolton
The Hickman girls tennis team swept Tolton 10-0.
The Kewpies won four doubles matches, and in three of them Tolton only managed to win one or zero games.
Hickman won all six singles matches as well, with the closest match being 8-5. Both teams play again Wednesday, with Hickman traveling to Rolla and Tolton taking on Bishop DuBourg at 4:30 p.m.
Rock Bridge girls tennis defeats Battle
Rock Bridge girls tennis swept Battle 9-0 in its second dual of the season.
Rock Bridge moves to 3-1 and extends its winning streak to three duals. Battle falls to 0-2 and will be back in action Thursday at Smith-Cotton.
Rock Bridge girls volleyball defeats Jefferson City
Rock Bridge knocked off Jefferson City 3-1 in its first girls volleyball match of the season.
It won the first set and ultimately hung on for the win.
On the final point, the two teams held a long rally, and ultimately Jeff City hit the ball long. Rock Bridge took the final set 26-24.