Battle boys basketball earned a 61-50 win over St. James in an FCNB Bank-It Championship consolation game in Sullivan.
The Spartans (2-1) led in all four quarters of the game and had a 15-point lead at halftime.
Sophomore Justin Goolsby led the team with 20 points and 14 rebounds, followed by seniors Tristan Meny with 13 points and nine rebounds and Isaiah Johnson with 10 points.
Meny was responsible for two back-to-back triples at the start of the fourth quarter to put Battle up by 18. He was assisted on both by sophomore James Lee, who scored 13 points and added eight assists in his first game as a Spartan.
Battle plays Sullivan at 4:30 p.m Friday in consolation pool play.
Spartans girls advance to consolation final
Battle beat Fort Zumwalt South 57-55 in a nail-biter to advance to the consolation final of the Pepsi-Cola Invitational at Troy Buchanan.
The Spartans were down 32-27 at the half but took a 45-41 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Battle plays St. Dominic for fifth place in the invite at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Hickman falls to St. Dominic in consolation semis
The Hickman girls baskettball team lost 56-50 against St. Dominic in its first consolation game of the Pepsi-Cola Invitational in Troy.
Hickman will play Fort Zumwalt South for seventh place at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Rock Bridge hoops wins title game in Van Horn Tournament
Rock Bridge beat Van Horn 56-55 in the championship game of the Van Horn Tournament on Thursday.
The Bruins also beat Winnetonka 69-38 in the tournament in their season opener Wednesday.
Hickman JV squad wins dual meet against California varsity
The Kewpies recorded a 50-6 win over the Pintos.
Juniors Takyan Allen and Carrig Irelan and freshman Pierre McGarvey all won by fall in their respective weight classes.
Hickman’s varsity squad will participate in the Francis Howell Tournament on Saturday.
Battle wrestling loses to Moberly, Centralia
The Spartans fell to Moberly 54-15 and to Centralia 69-6 in a meet Thursday at Hallsville.