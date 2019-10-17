Hickman volleyball lost to Jefferson City Thursday in three sets.
The Bruins will next face the Kewpies at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hickman. High School.
Rock Bridge tops Smith-Cotton
Rock Bridge boys soccer beat Smith-Cotton after two overtimes and a penalty shootout Thursday night.
The Bruins and the Tigers were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation.
Rock Bridge won with a score of 4-2 in the shootout. Next, the Bruins play Fort Zumwalt South at 8 p.m. Monday in St. Peters, Missouri.
Rock Bridge volleyball beats Blair Oaks
Rock Bridge defeated Blair Oaks two sets to one on Thursday.
The Bruins play next at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Grain Valley Spike Fest.
— Missourian staff