Battle boys soccer (4-6, 0-3 Central Missouri Activities Conference) bounced back from a Friday night loss to win its first of two Saturday games.
The Spartans played Joplin (3-5) first and beat the Eagles 3-1 behind two goals from senior Brandon Sanchez and one from sophomore Mung Kim. Sanchez, senior Samuel Byamukama and junior Ismael Senga each had one assist each.
Junior Payson Davenport played the whole game in goal.
Battle lost 2-0 to St. Charles Lutheran in its second game of the day, finishing the Richard Wilson Classic 1-2.
The Spartans next play at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Southern Boone.
Tolton drops road game at St. Paul Lutheran
Tolton Catholic boys soccer (3-5) lost 4-2 against St. Paul Lutheran on Saturday.
Thanks to a first half goal by freshman Brady Farnan, the Trailblazers were tied 1-1 at halftime. The Saints pulled away in the second half by adding three more goals, while the Trailblazers only added one — from senior Tyler Stevens.
Tolton has scored 15 goals on the season while allowing 21 goals to its opponents.
The Trailblazers play their first crosstown matchup against Hickman at 6:30 p.m. Monday at home.
Rock Bridge cross country has strong showing at Gans Creek Classic
Matthew Hauser and Carolyn Ford each took first place as Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country took first and second place respectively in the gold division at the Gans Creek Classic Saturday morning.
The two were the only Bruins to finish in the top 10, although Ian Kemey finished 11th.
Hickman was 15th on the boys side and 11th on the girls.
In the green division, the Tolton Catholic girls took fourth place, led by senior Jaclyn Sexauer’s fourth place finish. The Trailblazer boys finished second.
Battle was eighth and 10th in the boys and girls purple divisions, respectively.