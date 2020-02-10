Battle boys basketball extended its winning streak to five games with a 79-52 win over Marshall on Monday.

The Spartans started slow and trailed the Owls 14-13 at the end of the first quarter. However, big 3-pointers from Maricus Grant and Justin Goolsby in the second quarter helped the Spartans build a 35-27 lead by halftime.

In the third quarter, Battle put away the Owls. The Spartans outscored Marshall 24-9 to take a 59-38 advantage heading into the final quarter before cruising to a comfortable win.

The 27-point victory improved Battle’s season record to 13-5.

The Spartans will play next at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host Kansas City Central. The Blue Eagles are 14-6 on the season.

