The first round of the FCNB Bank-It Championship came down to the wire between Battle and Ste. Genevieve at Sullivan High School. The Dragons topped the Spartans 66-65 in a back-and-forth game.
This was the first tournament appearance for both teams, each of which came into the matchup with just one game under their belts.
At the end of the first quarter, Battle found itself down 21-17. The Spartans, however, were able to hold Ste. Genevieve to just six points in the second quarter, taking a 32-27 lead into the half.
After a solid third quarter, the Dragons took the lead back, 54-48. The back-and-forth scoring continued, and with 2:30 left to play in regulation the Spartans were up 61-56.
Ste. Genevieve went on to outscore Battle 10-4 in the remaining 2:30 of the ballgame to take the win.
Battle (1-1) will next face St. James at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a Bank-It Championship consolation game.
Hickman struggles against the height of Francis Howell
Despite being down by only six points at halftime, Hickman boys basketball fell to Francis Howell 64-49 in the first round of the Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational in Troy.
Hickman kept the game close, trailing only 27-21 at the break, but the Kewpies did not seem to have an answer for Howell’s 6-foot-10 forward, Sam Thompson, who had 14 points in the first two frames.
By the end of the third quarter, the Spartans had extended their lead over the Kewpies to 47-33, eventually taking the 64-49 win.
Thompson led the way for Howell with 24 points.
Hickman will play St. Louis Christian Academy in the consolation bracket at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.