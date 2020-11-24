Battle girls basketball lost its first game of the season against Jefferson City by a score of 70-38.
The Spartans quickly fell behind in the first quarter, trailing the Jays 18-9 after the first eight minutes. Jefferson City protected the lead throughout the game and didn’t allow Battle to make a comeback.
Battle returns to action against Rock Bridge at 6 p.m Dec. 8 at home.
Kewpies girls fall in season opener
Hickman girls basketball lost its season opener 52-47 on the road to Notre Dame de Sion.