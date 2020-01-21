Battle girls basketball falls to Blair Oaks
The Battle girls basketball team trailed by 15 at halftime against Blair Oaks, but that was as close as the Spartans would get as they lost to the Lady Falcons 62-29.
The Spartans trailed 22-8 after the first quarter before making their second quarter run, but the Lady Falcons went on a 26-8 run in the second half to seal it.
Battle will play Hickman at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hickman.
Hickman falls to Park Hill in opening round of C.W. Stessman tournament
A 18-point second quarter deficit proved too big of a hill to climb for Hickman boys basketball, which fell 71-63 to Park Hill on Tuesday in the opening round of the C.W Stessman tournament.
The Kewpies play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation bracket.
Mid-Missouri Mavericks knock off Rolla
The Mid-Missouri Mavericks, a team of home-schooled students in Mid-Missouri, knocked off Rolla 57-43 on Monday to improve to 12-7 on the season.
The Mavericks were led by 26 points and five steals from Shelomi Miner and 15 points from Noah Haskamp.