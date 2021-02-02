Battle girls basketball annihilated Smith-Cotton in a 72-33 win Tuesday in Sedalia.
There was no stopping the Spartans on either end of the court as they systematically picked the Tigers apart. Senior guard Eliyah McCarthy led the Spartans with 20 points.
Battle (7-11) will next face Lafayette at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at home.
Hickman tops Capital City at Southern Boone Classic
Hickman girls basketball faced off against the Capital City Cavaliers at the Southern Boone Classic. The Kewpies took control from the start and pulled away, defeating the Cavaliers 69-43.
Hickman dominated on the offensive glass throughout the game, with the majority of its rebounds coming on offense.
The Kewpies more than held their own on the defensive end as well, giving Capital City fits and forcing turnovers before the Cavaliers could reach half-court.
Sophomore guard Ella Rogers led the way in scoring, putting up 19 points. Junior Sophia Elfrink scored 16 points and freshman Lucy Elfrink dropped 12 off the bench.
The Kewpies advanced to the semifinals and will take on Southern Boone at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Rock Bridge boys come back to defeat Jefferson City
Coming back from a halftime deficit, Rock Bridge boys basketball moved to 9-6 on the season with a 60-50 victory at Jefferson City.
The Bruins outscored the Jays 44-26 in the second half.
Rock Bridge plays against Smith-Cotton next at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.
Hickman boys fall short at Blair Oaks
Hickman boys basketball trailed at the ends of all four quarters in a 63-47 loss at Blair Oaks.
The Kewpies (8-8) fell behind the Falcons 34-18 at halftime and narrowed the deficit to 44-37 by the end of the third, but couldn’t continue the comeback down the stretch. Hickman couldn’t find an answer for Luke Norweather, who scored 40 of Blair Oaks’ points.
Hickman will next play at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge wrestling routed at Jefferson City
In the penultimate dual of the regular season, Rock Bridge wrestling lost 65-15 to Jefferson City.
TAs the Jays celebrated senior night in their home gym, three Bruins lost their matchups by fall. Rock Bridge wraps up the regular season Saturday at Seckman High School in Imperial.