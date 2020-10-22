Battle tied Missouri Military Academy 3-3 on the road Thursday. The teams played through first overtime before ending the game because of darkness.
Travis Peng led the Spartans with two goals while Parker Murphy scored the third.
Payson Davenport and Liam Weber each played one half in goal.
Battle next plays crosstown rival Hickman at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hickman High School.
Tolton soccer loses in double OT
Tolton Catholic dropped its game against Marshall 1-0 at home in double overtime. The game was tied at 0 at the end of regulation and first overtime. It was the first game to go to overtime for Tolton this season.
The Trailblazers next play Canton at 4:30 p.m. Monday at home.