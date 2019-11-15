Battle swimmer AJ Huskey defended his 2018 Class 1 State Championship title in the 100-yard fly with another in 2019 at the Boys State Swimming and Diving meet in St. Peters on Friday.
Huskey swam in the preliminary round Thursday, finishing with a time of 50 seconds and 61 milliseconds that seeded him first in Friday’s final race. In the state championship heat, Huskey lowered his time to 49.87 to clinch the state title. Nathan Noll of Smithville finished second with a time of 50.58.
However, Husky wasn’t done. He also competed in the 200-yard IM and placed second in the state with a time of 1:49.25. Robbie Hill of Oak Park won the race with a Class 1 state record of 1:48.62.
Overall, Battle finished 18th at the Class 1 state meet with 37 points.
Class 2 prelims start Friday night with the finals scheduled for Saturday. Both Rock Bridge and Hickman compete in Class 2.
Mid-Missouri Mavericks comes up short against Sunnydale
The mid-Missouri Mavericks (2-3), a home school basketball team, lost Thursday's non-conference home game 53-46 to the Sunnydale Academy Spartans (1-2).
In the first half, both teams struggled to find much rhythm offensively as the Mavericks led the Spartans 18-15 at recess.
In the second half, the scoring picked up for both teams and Mavericks were able to notch 16 points in the third to give them a five point advantage going into the fourth.
Unfortunately for the Mavericks, Sunnydale caught fire in the fourth, outscoring mid-Missouri 24-12 in the quarter, clinching a seven-point victory on the road.
Senior Shelomi Miner led the way for the Mavericks with 15 points with Ira Haskamp chipping in 12 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
The Mavericks' next game will be November 16 against the Omaha Lightning (2-2).
Cougars lose in AMC Tournament semis
No. 9 Columbia College (27-5) volleyball lost to No. 1 Missouri Baptist (31-4) in straight sets 28-26 25-21 25-18 in the American Midwest Conference tournament semifinals in Parkville.
Sidney Branson led the Cougars in kills with nine, while Luisa Ferreira had 34 assists.
Columbia College will find out if it will will play in the postseason during the NAIA National Championship selection show on Monday.