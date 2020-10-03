Despite a late first half goal to cut into Waynesville's lead, Battle boy's soccer (4-8) wasn't consistent enough on offense to beat the Tigers on Saturday, falling 2-1 for its third straight loss.
"We weren’t able to gain momentum throughout the game," coach Tracy Grant said. "Getting that goal to kind of bring us closer I thought was gonna change a little bit of the momentum for us, but it didn’t."
Freshman Travis Peng scored the lone goal for the Spartans off a cross from senior Samuel Byamukama with under 10 minutes to go in the first half. Waynesville already had two goals — nearly back-to-back. One was to the top left corner and the other a header.
While junior Payson Davenport did give up two goals, he also had a couple of impressive saves in the remainder of the first half before keeping the Tigers scoreless in the second. Grant said Davenport's biggest growth this season has been in his reaction time.
The Spartans offense also made adjustments at halftime, tightening up the midfield to prevent balls from getting lost in the corners. However, the adjustments didn't translate into second half success.
Grant noted that he doesn't have as young of a team as he's had in years past, and the kind of mistakes made against Waynesville aren't the ones they should be making this far into the season.
"It’s hard to say at this point in the year, but I think they need to trust each other and their abilities a little bit more," he said. "I think they’re hesitant instead of knowing the plays that we can work through, that we’ve been battling through all year. Once we do that, I think we’ll see better dividends on the field.
Battle next plays at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Moberly.
Kewpies comes out undefeated in weekend tournament
Hickman boys soccer (5-3) swept two teams and scored a total of 12 goals in the Laker Shootout tournament in Camdenton on Saturday.
The Kewpies played Osage first at 9 a.m. and notched a 6-0 win behind goals from six different players. Junior Kymani Scott, senior Antonio Lopez, junior Paul Morpurgo, sophomore Leif Kammer and senior Collins Kemey all scored for Hickman.
Lopez and junior Luke Telle each had two assists, while junior Ilhan Dervisevic and senior Abdul Khadier each had one.
Hickman also won 6-0 in its 2 p.m. game, beating Sullivan for a clean sweep of its first tournament this season.
Kemey scored twice for the Kewpies to bring his total goals on the day to three. Kammer and Morpurgo each scored once, while Telle and Jaiden Taing then snagged the final two goals.
Dervesivic, Telle, Khadier, senior Amar Abdelgadir and sophomore Cash Schopflin all had one assist each in the second game. Eli Larsen earned both shutouts in goal for the Kewpies.
Hickman next plays 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Francis Borgia.
Tolton loses fourth straight in mid-season slump
Tolton Catholic boys soccer (3-8) was shutout 7-0 on the road at St. Francis Borgia on Saturday.
The loss isn't much of an improvement from when the two teams met earlier in the season on Sept. 1, a match where Tolton lost 7-1.
This is the fourth straight loss and third straight scoreless showing for the Trailblazers, who've allowed 17 goals in their last four games.
Tolton hosts Helias Catholic at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Tolton softball goes 3-0 at Kewpie Classic
Tolton Catholic (16-3) softball braved cold and rain Saturday to go 3-0 in the Kewpie Classic softball tournament at Hickman.
The Trailblazers began play in the morning by beating Fatima 2-1, their second time beating the Comets this year after a 5-3 home win Sept. 14. Pitcher Paige Bedsworth was efficient, hurling a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts, while Kate Guinn notched the game-winning RBI in the fifth inning.
Tolton then upped the defense in Game 2, shutting out Smith-Cotton to cruise to a 7-0 win. Guinn was on the mound this time and notched her first complete game shutout of the season, allowing three hits while striking out 10. The Trailblazers pounded out 15 hits overall, with Emilee Farnan and Madison Uptegrove recorded three hits each to lead the team.
Bedsworth was back on the mound for Tolton's final win of the day, a 4-1 decision over Troy-Buchanan. The Drake commit struck out seven while allowing four hits, while Farnan had a 4-for-4 day at the plate with two RBIs to lead the Trailblazers on offense.
Tolton plays next against Linn at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Battle softball wins two, drops one at Kewpie Classic
Battle softball (12-11) improved to over .500 with a 2-1 record in Saturday play at the Kewpie Classic softball tournament .
The Spartans began the day with an 8-6 win over Poplar Bluff. Brooke Nutter got the start and went 5 ⅓ innings, striking out five batters while allowing six runs — none earned. Eliyah McCarthy and Journey Polacek each had three-hit games, with McCarthy and Abby Schlude leading Battle with two RBIs each.
Battle then earned an 11-2 victory over Boonville, propelled by five runs each in the second and fifth innings. Pitchers Nutter and Mya McCubbin combined on the mound for eight strikeouts, eight hits and just one earned run allowed, while four RBIs from Brooklynn Spillman gave the Spartans a spark offensively.
Jefferson City spoiled a perfect weekend, however, as the Jays downed Battle 10-3 in each team's final game of the day. McCubbin was torched on the mound for 10 earned runs on nine hits as Schlude managed the only RBI for the Spartans, despite eight hits as a team.
Battle returns to play 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Grove.