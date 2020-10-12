Rock Bridge girls tennis won its team sectional for the 20th time in 22 years. The Bruins beat Timberland 5-0 at Bethel Park. The victory marked coach Ben Loeb’s 1,138th career win, which ties former Kirkwood coach Art Stout’s all-time record.
The Bruins (16-3) will compete in the team state final four at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 in Springfield.
Trailblazers win fifth consecutive district championship
Led by freshman Audrey Richer, the Tolton girls golf team is state-bound once again.
Rischer scored a team-low 74, contributing to a first-place team score of 342.
Also qualifying for state were Jayden Berrey (85), Madeline Fallis (88) and Sidney Fessler (95).
The state meet will be held at the Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, Missouri.
Rock Bridge golf qualifies for state
With a score of 331, the Rock Bridge golf team won the Class 4 District 4 championship and qualified for the state meet.
All five golfers medaled. Siena Marie Minor and Tierney Ann Baumstark were second and third, leading the Bruins with scores of 77 and 79, respectively.The state meet will be held at the Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Battle softball ends regular season above .500The Battle Spartans concluded the regular season with a record of 14-13 after beating Eldon 13-1.
The Spartans jumped out to a three-run lead after the first inning, and they never looked back. Battle ended the game with 13 hits with 13 runs with no errors.
Junior Brooke Nutter led the Spartans offensively with three RBI, including two doubles.
Senior Mya McCubbin pitched four of the five innings, allowing one hit and one earned run while striking out six.
Battle starts the playoffs against Holt at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Troy-Buchanan High School in Troy.