The Battle Spartans (8-7) scored 17 unanswered runs against Smith-Cotton, winning 17-1.
Freshman Kinleigh Kite led the Spartans with 4 RBI and junior Brooklynn Spillman followed with 3 RBI.
Junior Brooke Nutter only allowed two hits in three innings for Battle.
The Spartans are now on a four-game winning streak.
Battle will try to continue its winning ways against Capital City at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Battle High School.
Columbia College men’s golf takes first place
Columbia College men’s golf took first at the Culver-Stockton College Fall Invitational on Monday. The Cougars shot a 596 on the 36-hole competition, beating second place Quincy University by 22 strokes.
Senior Noah Wilson tied for the best score in Round 2 with a 71 and finished with 146 total. Junior Cameron VanLeer was right behind him with a 149.
Rock Bridge and Hickman girls tennis continue to shine
This past weekend, Rock Bridge placed second to Liberty in Liberty’s home tournament. The Bruins earned 6-3 victories over Liberty North and Park Hill but fell short against Liberty in a close competition. Rock Bridge beat Helias 8-1 Monday. Coach Ben Loeb said all six singles positions were strong, and the doubles positions played better after struggling in the Liberty tournament.
“They came back strong today,” Loeb said. “Abbie Sivaraman and Sarah Ding played well in singles and doubles.”
The Bruins will be back in action Friday at the Southern Illinois Duals.
The Kewpies notched their fourth straight win against Kirksville at home. They will look to keep their streak alive at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to Helias.
Rock Bridge volleyball stays red hot
Rock Bridge volleyball continued its hot streak, downing Fatima 3-1 Monday night. The Bruins won the first set in convincing fashion 25-17 before dropping the second set 25-22. The Bruins dominated the rest of the way, taking the final two sets by a combined margin of 31 points.
Rock Bridge advanced to 9-1-1 on the season under the direction of coach Nicole Murphy. The Bruins will suit up at 7 p.m. Wednesday as they go on the road to face Pleasant Hill.
Hickman volleyball falls in second straight loss
Hickman fell to Hermann on Monday night in a clean 3-0 sweep. Hermann came out on top in dominant fashion by scores of 25-9, 25-16 and 25-13.
The Kewpies moved to 11-5-4 on the season following Monday’s match. They will retake the court at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face Battle.