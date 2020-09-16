Battle softball (7-7) showed its offensive firepower against Francis Howell, winning 11-0.
The Spartans have won their last three games, which have been played in a span of three days.
Eliyah McCarthy, who broke the school record for career triples Tuesday, started the Spartans off with a leadoff triple. The Spartans would score a run each in the first and second innings to lead 2-0.
The Battle offense then began to find its rhythm, scoring nine runs in the next two innings and ultimately pulling away from the visiting Vikings.
Jadyn Settles led the Spartans with three RBI, while Abby Schlude added two RBI.
Mya McCubbin had five strikeouts and only allowed two hits in five innings pitched for Battle.
Battle will next play in the Lady Jay Classic at 8 a.m. Friday at Binder Park in Jefferson City.
Kewpies drop boys soccer match to Smith-Cotton
Hickman boys soccer lost 2-0 to Smith-Cotton on Wednesday night. Sophomore Eli Larsen started in goal for the Kewpies, who fell to 2-2 on the season.