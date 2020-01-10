Battle boys basketball hosted Whitfield on Friday for its home opener. The Spartans shot well from long range early on, with an early 3-point barrage giving them a 16-4 first-quarter lead they wouldn't relinquish on the way to a 64-54 win.
Tolton boys basketball tops Borgia
Tolton boys basketball defeated St., Francis Borgia, on the road 39-36 on Friday night. The Trailblazers rallied back from an 18-15 halftime deficit to win the game.
Multiple athletic events canceled
Due to inclement weather in the area, multiple athletic events were canceled on Friday. The events included Rock Bridge boys basketball at Lincoln Prep, the KC Girls Swimming & Diving Invite and all other events scheduled for Saturday. All Hickman athletic events on Friday were canceled as well. The girls basketball game with Republic was rescheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Hickman.