The Battle Spartans hit the road Tuesday evening to take on Capital City. They sent Capital City packing early in a 3-0 sweep, by scores of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-19. Battle has had a rough year, and the dominant win will provide the Spartans with the much needed confidence boost as they prepare for Wednesday’s matchup against Rock Bridge at home.
Trailblazers break out brooms in sweep
Tolton volleyball entered Tuesday coming off a tough loss against Hickman last week. The Trailblazers bounced back in dominant fashion, demolishing Christian Fellowship in three sets in front of their home crowd. The Blazers won by scores of 25-9, 25-4 and 25-13. They’ll look to uphold their form when they suit up at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Summit Christian Academy.