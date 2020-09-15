Paige Bedsworth and the Tolton Catholic Trailblazers (8-0) softball team continued their unbeaten season after shutting out St. Francis Borgia, 3-0.
The Drake commit threw her second no-hitter of the season against the visiting Knights while also adding 16 strikeouts to the stat line. Bedsworth showcased her talent at the plate too Tuesday night, hitting a two-run home run in the first inning.
Olivia Mobley was able to get an RBI in the second inning to put the Trailblazers up 3-0, and Bedsworth was able to protect the lead for the rest of the game.
This was the second time this season Tolton faced off against St. Francis Borgia. The Trailblazers won the first matchup 4-0.
Tolton now sets its attention on the Jefferson City Tournament this weekend as they play Notre Dame at 1:45 p.m. Friday at Binder Park.
Rock Bridge’s explosive offense puts away Jefferson City
After only scoring two runs the night before against Capital City, Rock Bridge softball (6-0) was able to return to its offensive ways against Jefferson City on Tuesday, winning 10-0.
Following three scoreless innings, the Bruins broke the tie by scoring five runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Rock Bridge ended the game with 15 hits against the visiting Lady Jays.
Maren Jones, Abby Hay, Cydney Fullerton and Sophie Schupp each added 2 RBI for the Bruins.
On the rubber, Ella Schouten shut out the Jays, only allowing one hit in five innings pitched.
In the six games that the Bruins have played, the offense has managed to average 9.8 runs a game, scoring double digits in four of those games.
Rock Bridge hopes to continue the hot streak against Troy Buchanan at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hickman’s late rally not enough to get past Battle
The Battle Spartans (6-7) softball teamwas able to hang on against Hickman’s (5-3) late game rally, winning 7-5.
Going into the fifth inning, the Spartans had a 6-0 lead over their intra-city rival. However, the visiting Hickman offense finally got going. With the help of two walks and three singles, the Kewpies scored three runs to close the deficit to three runs.
Brooke Nutter’s RBI single in the sixth inning gave the Spartans an insurance run before the final frame.
Sydney Copeland was able to take advantage of the bases loaded for the Kewpies with a single that batted in two runs to pull within two of the Spartans.
However, Battle’s Mya McCubbin was able to get the next two batters to pop out, ending the comeback effort.
The Spartans look to continue their two-game win streak against Francis-Howell at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Battle. Meanwhile, the Kewpies return home after their four-game road trip against Capital City at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Battle soccer keeps the ball rolling with another win
The Spartans took on Boonville Tuesday, winning 3-2 with all goals scored in the first half.
Junior Ismael Senga opened the scoring for Battle, striking within the first nine minutes.
Ben Middleton followed Senga’s goal with an assist, and sophomore Mung Kim found the net with seven minutes left in the first half to put the Spartans up 3-0.
Boonville came back with two goals but failed to overtake the Spartans’ lead.
Battle is just four goals away from matching its scoring total for all of last season. This was the team’s second straight win.
The Spartans will play again this weekend in the Boonville Tournament.
Rock Bridge soccer loses to St. Dominic
Rock Bridge lost 3-1 to St. Dominic on Tuesday while on the road.
Sophomore Drew Schlimme netted the lone goal in the first few minutes of the game.
Hickman girls tennis takes on Battle at home
Hickman girls tennis defeated Battle 8-1 on Tuesday.
The win comes a day after Hickman took home second place in the Helias Invitational.
“The girls are playing really well,” Hickman coach Kelly Randle said.
The Kewpies will next play Capital City on Thursday at home. Battle will play its next match Thursday at Helias .
Rock Bridge girls tennis are triumphant against Capital City
Rock Bridge increased its win total Tuesday, beating Capital City 9-0 .
The Bruins are now 7-2 this season and will look to add another tally in the win column Friday at home against Springfield Central.