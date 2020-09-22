Tolton Catholic senior pitcher Paige Bedsworth threw her fourth no-hitter of the season in a 10-0 win against Hallsville on Tuesday.
In five innings pitched, Bedsworth added 12 strikeouts to complement no runs, walks or hits on the day.
Bedsworth also got things going for Tolton (13-0) offensively in the first inning, hitting a three-run home run to left field. Bedsworth would hit another homerun in the fourth inning to raise the Trailblazers’ lead to seven. Bedsworth led the team with five RBI.
Tolton returns to action against Rock Bridge at 5 p.m. Wednesday at American Legion Park. Both teams are unbeaten going into the game.
Hickman softball wins second straight game against Jefferson City
Hickman (8-4) beat Jefferson City with a score of 9-4 on Tuesday. Hickman previously beat Jefferson City 18-4 last Saturday at the 2020 Lady Jays Classic.
After the first inning, the Kewpies found themselves down by two runs. Hickman then scored six runs in the second inning, giving it enough of a lead to beat out Jefferson City.
Hickman junior Elise Kendrick led the team with three hits.
Hickman will play against Rock Bridge at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hickman High School.
Battle girls tennis swept on the road against Palmyra
Battle girls tennis had its hands full with Palmyra on Tuesday, losing 9-0.
Palmyra entered the matchup 9-1 and dominated in both singles and doubles matches.
The Spartans return to action Wednesday at the Rock Bridge Invite.