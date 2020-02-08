Brant Bowers sparked Rock Bridge’s offense with 23 points as the Bruins defeated Soldan 84-59 in Jefferson City on Tuesday in the Central Bank Shootout. Rock Bridge’s 84 points were the most scored by the Bruins this season.
Rock Bridge’s offense came alive early and never slowed down in its 25-point victory over the Tigers. The Bruins opened the game with 24 points in the first quarter while Soldan struggled to shoot the ball consistently. Rock Bridge led Soldan 24-11 at the end of the first quarter and the Bruins only extended their lead during the rest of the game.
Led by Bowers and Xavier Sykes, the Bruins led 47-24 at halftime. Bowers finished the game shooting 7-of-8 from 3-point range and Sykes added 15 points for the Bruins.
Rock Bridge held on to a 20-point lead at the end of the third quarter before closing out the game with a final score of 84-59. The win marked the Bruins’ 13 straight victory as they improved their season record to 16-3.
Hudson Dercher and Charles Wilson were also important contributors in Rock Bridge’s high scoring match. Dercher finished with 14 points while Wilson tallied 13.
Rock Bridge will return home for its next game at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Northeast KC.
Hickman boys basketball falls to Ozark
Hickman boys basketball faced off against Ozark on Saturday afternoon, falling behind early on and trailing 23-15 by the end of the first quarter.
However, the Kewpies refused to let a deficit get them down and came back in the second quarter. The Hickman boys claimed the lead, though a last minute three by Ozark put the Kewpies down 37-35 at the half.
While putting up a fight against the Tigers to the very end, Hickman ultimately fell to Ozark by a final score of 69-61.
The Kewpies will return to their home court at 8 p.m. Tuesday to take on Jefferson City.
Battle basketball wins Southern Boone Tournament behind strong defensive performance
Battle boys basketball relied on its defense to defeat Southern Boone 51-38 in the Southern Boone Tournament championship on Saturday night in Ashland.
The Spartans held the Eagles to just five points in the first quarter to claim a 8-5 lead. Maricus Grant led all scorers with four points at the end of the first quarter.
The scoring opened up a little in the second quarter when Southern Boone hit four 3-pointers to eventually take a two point lead. However, Abdi Ibrahim connected on two 3-pointers right before the end of the quarter to give Battle the 22-18 advantage at halftime.
Battle held onto a five point lead at the end of the third quarter before finally pulling away the Eagles in the fourth by allowing just six points in the final eight minutes.
The win improved Battle’s record to 12-5 on the season and extended the Spartans’ winning streak to four.
The Spartans return home to play next at 7:30 Monday against Marshall. The Owls are just 3-13 this season.
Rock Bridge girls basketball wins tournament title
Rock Bridge girls basketball held on late for a 46-44 win over Incarnate Word on Saturday to win the Webster Groves Tournament.
Defense was the name of the game, especially in the first quarter. Incarnate Word held a narrow 9-8 lead after one, but the Bruins responded by quickly going up two with 4:55 left in the first half. Incarnate Word responded, however, taking a 23-20 lead into the break.
In the third quarter, Rock Bridge poured on the offense, going on a 12-4 run in the first five minutes of the second half. The Red Knights wouldn’t go down without a fight, though, and tied it up at 38 with under five to play. Despite the comeback, the Bruins held on to walk away with the championship trophy.
Rock Bridge’s KK Brodie and Mary Primus were named to the All-Tournament team, while Eryn Puett was named tournament MVP.
The Bruins’ next game is 7 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson City.
Local girls wrestlers advance to state tournament
Rock Bridge’s Anna Stephens won the 130-pound division in the Class 1 District 2 girls wrestling tournament Saturday, defeating Battle’s Amara Reichert.
Stephens advanced to the semifinals of the tournament after a 6-1 win, followed by a pin fall in the first period of her semifinal match to advance her to the championship, where she would meet with Reichert. With a pin in the first period, Stephens claimed the title and will advance to the state tournament. Reichert will also advance to state.
The first round of the girls wrestling state tournament begins at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at Mizzou Arena.
Hickman girls basketball picks up hardware in Southern Boone Classic
The Kewpies won the third place game over Fulton, 37-26, on Saturday.
Hickman heads back to Southern Boone for a matchup against the Eagles at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Ashland.
Tolton girls basketball picks up conference win
Tolton girls basketball defeated Notre Dame 45-40 on Saturday at Tolton.
It was close for much of the game, with the two teams tied at 23 going into halftime. The Trailblazers held a narrow 32-29 lead after the third and didn’t relinquish that lead for the rest of the game.
Sophia Elfrink led Tolton with 13 points and Lizzie Wright tallied 11. Sophia Angel added nine.
The Trailblazers play next against St. Francis Borgia High School at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Tolton.
Battle girls basketball picks up third game in a row
The Spartans won 62-34 over St. Joseph Lafayette on Saturday to earn their third win in a row.
Battle has a crosstown matchup with Hickman at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Hickman.