Rock Bridge boys soccer beat Poplar Bluff 8-0 Saturday morning at home.
Senior Mason Kirchhoefer scored first to put Rock Bridge (8-6-2, 4-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) on the board. Senior Lucas Godon and sophomore Cooper Allen added goals in the ninth and 12th minutes, respectively. Sophomore Zachary Wu and senior Jeremiah Johnson each also added two goals in the first half to put the Bruins up 7-0 at the break.
Johnson netted a third goal in the second half to complete his hat trick.
In its second game of the day, Rock Bridge beat Jackson 1-0 behind a late second-half goal by Johnson.
Dylan Foote was in goal for both games.
Rock Bridge next plays Capital City at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Hickman earns close win over Gateway Legacy
Hickman boys soccer outlasted Gateway Legacy on Saturday , scoring a late goal to win 2-1.
Junior Jaiden Taing and sophomore Leif Kammer were the Kewpies’ goalscorers.
On Friday, Hickman defeated Poplar Bluff 4-0 behind Jaiden Taing’s hat trick. Tony Lopez also scored, while Leif Kammer had three assists.
Hickman (9-4-2, 2-3 CMAC) next plays crosstown rival Battle at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Missouri soccer ties Mississippi State 1-1
Macy Trujillo’s goal in the 38th minute broke a scoreless tie and put the Tigers ahead 1-0. However, Mississippi State tied the match in the 58th minute, ending the scoring for both teams as the game finished 1-1.
The Tigers had more shots on goal, but could not break through during either of the overtime periods. Missouri moves to 1-2-2 on the season with the 1-1 tie.
Missouri will play next at noon next Sunday against Kentucky at home.
Columbia women’s cross country takes first in own invite
Columbia College women’s cross country finished first in the 5K Columbia College Invite on Friday, beating out Central Methodist and Evangel.
Jada O’Donnell took first place with a time of 19 minutes, 24.41 seconds as one of four Cougars in the top five. Mikayla Sehlmeyer, Brianna Haller and Emma Homfeldt finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Columbia men’s team finished second, one point behind Evangel. Alexander Dukes and Edwin Kipainoi both finished in the top five for the Cougars.
Trailblazers cross country sweeps Bowling Green Invite
Both the Tolton Catholic boys and girls cross country teams took first place in the Bowling Green Invite on Friday. Garrett Wilmes took first place on the boys side, setting a school-record time of 16:51.90. Jaclyn Sexauer was the top performer on the girls side, finishing the 5K second at 20:08.70.
Rock Bridge girls tennis loses in state semifinals
The Bruins lost to John Burroughs in the semifinals Friday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
On Saturday, Rock Bridge fell 5-1 against Lee’s Summit West to place fourth in state.