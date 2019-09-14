No. 12 Columbia College volleyball defeated Kansas Wesleyan in straight sets Saturday morning to finish out an unbeaten weekend road trip.
The Cougars, a day after wins over Montana Western and Dakota State (S.D.), didn't miss a beat by dominating the Coyotes 25-16, 25-20 and 25-16 to notch their 10th win of the season.
Senior Kiersten Anderson had a game-high 13 kills while CC beat Wesleyan in almost every major statistical category. Freshman Luisa Ferreira had a diverse statistical game with 28 assists, while tying for team leads in digs (10) and service aces (two).
Columbia begins American Midwest Conference play at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in Belleville, Illinois against Lindenwood University-Belleville.
Stephens soccer falls to Freed-Hardeman in shutout
The Stephens College soccer team ended a string of away games with a loss Saturday afternoon.
The Stars fell 9-0 to the Freed-Hardeman Lions in their first American Midwest Conference match of the season. Stephens seemed to struggle with defensive positioning throughout the match, unable to shut down offensive runs.
After a quick start, the Lions were able to create holes in the Stars' formations by running up the field and getting players out of position. From there, they effectively controlled the ball and applied offensive pressure, leading to their nine goals.
Sam Clymer led the Lions in scoring with three goals, while the Stars were only able to get off one shot on goal from Anya Castelli. This loss marks the seventh in a losing streak against Freed-Hardeman for Stephens.
Head coach Kurtis Boardsen said the team has no excuses for its loss. He plans on hammering home to the team that work needs to be done on its conditioning and formation in practice.
"The opposing team did what we wanted to do," Boardsen said. "We just need to be patient. We need to be methodical and get back in it."
The Stars will continue AMC play as they begin a home stretch of games starting Tuesday. Stephens will face the Hannibal-LaGrange University Trojans at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Boonville.
Rock Bridge soccer goes undefeated at Parkway tournament
The Rock Bridge boys' soccer team wrapped up the Parkway tournament on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over East (Kansas City) and a 6-0 victory over Liberty North.
The Bruins finish the tournament undefeated and keep their winning streak alive as they move to 9-0 on the season.
Rock Bridge tennis takes care of business
The Bruins' tennis teams won both of their matches on Saturday.
Rock Bridge defeated Edwardsville (Ill.) 8-1 and MICDS 5-4 and are now 9-2 for the season.
Rock Bridge's next match is 2 p.m. Wednesday against Blue Valley at home.
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge swim and dive wrap-up Independence Invitational
Rock Bridge finished in second place with 227 points in the Independence Invite on Saturday, while Hickman finished in seventh place with 152 points.
Hickman cross country gets a medalist at Forest Park Festival
Hickman's cross country team finished the Forest Park Festival with Cale Litrell earning a medal. Litrell finished in 12th place, finishing in 16:48.
Many Kewpie runners also set personal records throughout the event.
Hickman competes in the Southern Stampede at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Joplin.
Hickman volleyball finishes in second place
The Kewpie volleyball team hosted the final day of the Hickman Tournament on Saturday and finished in second place.
Carthage defeated Hickman in the championship match 25-15, 25-21.
Hickman's next match is 7 p.m. Monday against Sacred Heart at home.
Hickman soccer finishes second in Hannibal tournament
Hickman's soccer team finished the Hannibal tournament in second place on Saturday.
The Kewpies won their first match of the day and later lost in the championship match to Southern Boone 3-1.
Hickman's next match is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Smith-Cotton at home.
Battle soccer goes winless at Parkview tournament
The Spartans failed to pick up a victory at the Parkview tournament, losing both games on Saturday.
Battle dropped the first game to Branson 3-0 and lost the second game to Osage 1-0.
Battle's next game is at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Boonville.
Tolton soccer falls to Saint Mary's
Tolton lost 5-0 to Saint Mary's on Saturday.
The Blazers' next game is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against St. Louis United.