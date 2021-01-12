Columbia College women’s basketball (5-2, 3-0 American Midwest Conference) picked up its third straight win Tuesday, beating Stephens College 78-36 at home.
The Cougars’ lead was just 16-15 after the first quarter, but they pulled away by outscoring the Stars 43-10 over the second and third quarters. Mallory Shetley, Geena Stephens, Allison Stiers and Abby Backes all chipped in with 12 points to tie for Columbia’s team high.
It was just the second contest of the season for the Stars (0-2, 0-2), who had the nonconference portion of their schedule canceled because of COVID-19. Ida Pieschl, Cedreanna Lee and Dee Barnes each scored eight points to lead Stephens’ losing effort.
Columbia will return to action against Hannibal-LaGrange on Thursday in Hannibal. Stephens will visit Lyon College at Thursday in Batesville, Ark.
Hickman wrestling beats Capital City on the road
Five Kewpie wrestlers won their matchups by pin as Hickman bested Capital City 62-24 in a dual in Jefferson City.
Hickman took control early, winning by pin in each of the first four weight classes. Capital City picked up wins at 145 and 170 pounds, but never put a serious dent in the Kewpies’ lead in the overall team score.
Hickman will return to the mat Saturday at the Steve Johnson Wrestling Tournament at Jefferson City High School.
Rock Bridge boys top Jefferson City in CMAC matchup
Rock Bridge boys basketball had a victorious trip to Jefferson City, beating the Jays 66-47. The Bruins improved to 6-2 on the season and 2-0 in the Central Missouri Activities Conference.
The win was Rock Bridge’s sixth straight over the Jays dating back to 2016. The Bruins will take on Fatima on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at home.
Hickman girls double up Capital City in Columbia
Hickman girls basketball won its inaugural matchup with Capital City, defeating the visiting Cavaliers 48-24. Ella Rogers led the Kewpies with 16 points.
Hickman will return to action Thursday against Helias at 7 p.m. at home.