No. 12 Columbia College volleyball extended its winning streak to double-digit games Saturday with two victories at the Olivet Nazarene University Classic.
The Cougars defeated Campbellsville in five sets in the morning and Saint Xavier in four sets in the afternoon to improve their record to 14-2 without a loss since Sept. 6 vs. No. 7 Grand View in St. Louis.
Attackers Adianez Rivera and Kiersten Anderson had 34 and 33 kills respectively over the course of the two games to lead CC's front line. Setter Luisa Ferreira also continued her stellar freshman season with game-highs of 55 (vs. Campbellsville) and 48 (vs. Saint Xavier) assists to set up Rivera and Anderson.
CC returns to American Midwest Conference play against William Woods at 7 p.m. Thursday at home.
Stephens sweeps Boyce
The Stephens Stars swept Boyce in three sets to win its second consecutive match and its final matchup of the Crowley's Ridge Invitational Saturday in Paragould, Arkansas.
Freshman McKenzi Domescik-Rink led the Stars with 13 kills and freshman Megan Reese had a set-high 28 assists.
Rock Bridge volleyball goes 2-1 in tournament play
The Bruins went 2-1 on the day at the Megan Gross tournament, beginning with a loss to Kearney. Rock Bridge bounced back with two consecutive two-set sweeps of St. James and Warrenton, putting the program at 14-5-1 on the season.
Rock Bridge places top-10, others compete at CoMo Invitational
All three Columbia Public Schools boys swim teams competed at the CoMo Invitational at the Mizzou Aquatic Center Saturday, finding varying success.
Arguably the most notable highlight of the day was Rock Bridge's team finish of seventh overall at the invite with 140 team points. Hickman and Battle followed, with point totals of 49 and 31 respectively.
The Kewpies had several tenth-place finishes on the day, specifically in the 200 Medley Relay and Sam Ragsdell in the 100 Free.
A.J. Huskey had a standout day for the Spartans, as the senior finished third and fourth respectively in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 Fly.
Rock Bridge loses, Hickman and Tolton rained out in Saturday softball
Rock Bridge softball lost big to Holt Saturday, 8-4, with the game breaking open from a 4-4 in the sixth inning in part from a big hit by senior Mallory Gomski.
The 2019 Bulldog Invitational Softball Tournament in Louisiana, Missouri, and day two of the Liberty Softball tournament were both cancelled due to wet field conditions, so Tolton and Hickman softball did not play Saturday.