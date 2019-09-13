The Columbia College volleyball team kicked off the Kansas Wesleyan University Classic with a doubleheader against Montana Western and Dakota State University.
The Cougars defeated Montana Western in three straight sets, holding off the Bulldogs' push for a win in the third set.
Columbia combined for 47 kills while keeping Montana Western to just 19 over the three sets. Sidney Branson led the Cougars with 16. Bailee Ulrey added nine.
Dakota State University were harder to put away, taking the Cougars to all five sets before Columbia College finished the match, winning three sets to two.
Stephens College volleyball drops two
The Stephens College Stars volleyball team dropped their first two games Friday at the Viking Invitational .
In the early matchup, the Stars fell in three straight sets to University of St. Mary, 25-9, 25-10 and 25-21.
Stephens almost came up with a set win in their second matchup, but again lost in three straight sets to Avila University. The Eagles finished off the Stars 25-17, 25-11 and 25-21.
The Stars were outhit by Avila 37 to 18 over the three sets, accumulating a .080 hitting percentage. Maggie Howe, Megan Reese and Anadelia Medina each served an ace in the three set match.
Stephens College rounds out the invitational with a matchup against Mount Mercy University 1 p.m. Saturday in Marshall.
Rock Bridge boys soccer stays undefeated
The Rock Bridge boys soccer team defeated Ozark 2-0 in the Parkview Tournament to continue their perfect record.
After a scoreless first half, Wesley Goyette and Jeremiah Johnson scored a goal each in the second half.
The Bruins (7-0) continue play in the Parkview Tournament with a matchup against Liberty North at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Kickapoo, Missouri.
Now 9-2 on the season, Columbia finishes the classic with a matchup against the host, Kansas Wesleyan University, at 9 a.m. Saturday in Salina, Kansas.
Hickman boys soccer picks up win in Hannibal
The Hickman boys soccer team started the Hannibal Tournament with a 2-0 win over Macomb.
Jaiden Taing and Sam Wills scored the only goals of the game, while goalkeeper Spencer Johnson produced a shutout on the night.
The Kewpies, who move to 2-3 with the win, start semi-final play in the tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday in Hannibal.
Three earn podium finishes for Hickman Tennis
Hickman girls tennisplayers Mirra Manolov, Jamie Barta and Kathryn Rothermich each won medal finishes Friday in the Barstow Tournament.
Manolov placed second in the singles tournament, while the doubles team of Barta and Rothermich placed third with a win over Marshall.
The Kewpies take their medals into a cross-town matchup 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Battle.