The No. 1 Columbia College women’s soccer team defeated the No. 2 Harris-Stowe State University Hornets 6-1 in Saturday’s American Midwest Conference matchup.
Senior Molly Klein came out aggressively and scored in the first five minutes of play for the Cougars. Freshman Brooke Schneider added another gthe 19th minute, and a penalty kick soon after by senior Emma Laney gave Columbia College a 3-0 lead.
Harris-Stowe’s Yuliana Noyola Miranda scored the Hornet’s lone goal at the 26th minute mark, but a response by freshman Jewel Morelan gave the Cougars a 4-1 advantage going into the half.
Senior Lucy Kingsley and freshman Reese Hamilton scored Columbia College’s final two goals in the second half. Defensively, sophomore Kate Marshall was in goal for the team and recorded three saves on the day.
The Cougars are now 11-3 and 8-0 in conference play. They host St. Louis College of Pharmacy at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at R. Marvin Owens Field.
Columbia College men’s soccer extends win streak with victory over Harris-Stowe
The Columbia College men’s soccer team defeated the Harris-Stowe State University Hornets 1-0 in Saturday’s American Midwest Conference matchup.
The Cougars’ lone point came from an “own-goal,” as a Hornets defender accidentally kicked the ball into his team’s goal, resulting in a point for the Cougars. Defensively, senior Ryan Harrisskitt recorded two saves.
This latest victory brings the Cougars to a 14-0 record on the season, tying the most consecutive wins in school history without a loss or draw.
The men host St. Louis College of Pharmacy at 7 p.m. Tuesday at R. Marvin Owens Field.
Columbia College bowling competes in Day 1 of the Columbia 300 Western Shootout
Columbia College bowling competed in its first day of the Columbia 300 Western Shootout Saturday.
Sophomore Katyn Fischer led the team with an average score of 186.5 and is currently placed 13th. Sophomore Rachel Doran (34th) followed Fischer with an average of 171.66, and sophomore Katie Leonard (45th) was close behind with an average of 166.5.
Junior Emma West (56th), sophomore Megan Phillips (62nd), freshman Lindsay Tribble (71st) and junior Zaria Combs (79th) all placed in the Top-100 bowlers for the day.
The Cougars' bowling team will return for the second day of tournament play on Sunday.
Tolton Softball victorious in District Championship
Tolton softball defeated Centralia 8-1 in the Class 2, District 7 Championship game on Saturday.
The Trailblazers jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the third inning and scored an additional run in the fifth to go up 5-0. After allowing one run to the Panthers in the sixth, Tolton answered with three of their own in the bottom of that same inning.
Trailblazers' pitcher Paige Bedsworth pitched a complete game and allowed only two hits while recording 13 strikeouts.
Tolton softball will face off against Linn on Wednesday at Sectionals.
Rock Bridge volleyball claims second in weekend tournament
Rock Bridge volleyball took second place in the Grain Valley Spike Fest on Saturday.
The Bruins won their first pool match of the tournament 25-19, 25-16 against St. Paul Lutheran. They then swept Grandview (25-15, 25-12) and Cole Camp (25-14, 25-15) to go 3-0 in pool play.
Continuing their hot streak, the Bruins defeated Notre Dame de Sion in their first bracket play match of the tournament 25-20, 25-15. They then beat St. Pius 25-14, 26-24 to move on to the championship match.
Rock Bridge then fell in straight sets 25-17, 25-18 to Platte County and claimed runner-up in the tournament. The team’s overall record moves to 22-10-1 on the season.
The Bruins will have their final regular season match at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Hickman.
Hickman soccer defeats Marshall
Hickman soccer defeated the Marshall Owls by a score of 3-1 on Saturday.
The team is now 4-8 overall on the season.
The Kewpies return to the field to take on the Helias Crusaders at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Helias.
Stephens volleyball winless in weekend tournament
Stephens volleyball went 0-2 on Saturday for the team’s second day at the Eutectics Volleyball Classic.
The Stars first fell to College of the Ozarks in straight sets, 25-22, 25-8, 25-14. The team was then swept by Lincoln College 25-17, 25-19, 25-19. These two losses bring the Stars to a 3-18 record so far on the season.
Stephens will take on the Missouri Baptist University Spartans at 6 p.m. Monday at home.
Stephens soccer falls to Missouri Baptist University
Stephens soccer was defeated 2-0 by Missouri Baptist University on Saturday.
In goal for the Stars was senior Maeghan Ely, who allowed two goals by Madi Dunahue and Riley Janvrin. The team recorded only one shot, compared to the Spartans’ 25.
Stephens will take on Lyon College at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Stephens cross country sends two runners to Saturday's Cowbell Invite
Stephens cross country participated in the Principia College Cowbell Invite on Saturday.
In the women’s 6k run, senior Sierra Green placed ninth (28:01.34) and junior Miranda Cooper placed 17th (32:29.93).
Stephens cross country will compete in the American Midwest Conference Championship on Nov. 8 in Elsah, Ill. at the North Farm Cross Country Facility.
Rock Bridge tennis competes in State Tournament
Rock Bridge tennis competed in the Class 2 State Tournament on Saturday.
The team first claimed a 5-2 victory over Liberty.
The Bruins then faced off against St. Theresa's Academy. Results have yet to be announced
Local high school swim and dive teams participate in Smith-Cotton Tiger Invite
Swimmers from Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge competed in the Smith-Cotton Tiger Invite in Sedalia on Saturday.
Hickman’s Jack Estes finished fourth overall in the tournament’s diving competition.
Rock Bridge’s Calvin Liddle finished ninth overall and made his state consideration score in the tournament’s diving competition.