Columbia College women's cross country finished first in the 5K Columbia College Invite Friday, beating out Central Methodist and Evangel University.
Jada O'Donnell took first place with a time of 19:24.41 as one of four Cougars in the top five. Mikayla Sehlmeyer, Brianna Haller and Emma Homfeldt finished third, fourth and fifth respectively.
The Columbia men's team finished second, one point behind Evangel. Alexander Dukes and Edwin Kipainoi both finished in the top five for the Cougars.
Tolton cross country sweeps Bowling Green Invite
The Tolton boys and girls cross country teams both took first place in the Bowling Green Invite. Garrett Wilmes took first place on the boys side, setting a school record time of 16:51.90. Jaclyn Sexauer was the top performer on the girls side, finishing the 5K second at 20:08.70.
Hickman soccer takes down Poplar Bluff
Hickman soccer beat Poplar Bluff 3-0 behind three goals from Jaiden Taing. Tony Lopez also scored, while Leif Kammer had three assists.
The Kewpies play again Saturday at home against Gateway.
Rock Bridge girls tennis loses in state semifinals
The Bruins lost to John Burroughs in the semifinals Friday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Rock Bridge will play for third place 3 p.m. Saturday.