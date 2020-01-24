Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge participated in the girls swim and dive meet at Blue Springs on Thursday.
Rock Bridge's Stella Wagner won the 100m Fly with a time of 1:05.88.
In the 200 Individual Medley, Hickman's Jacqueline Jones placed second with an in-season best time of 2:44.15.
In the 200 Medley Relay, Hickman and Rock Bridge finished second and third, respectively, with timings of 2:14.26 and 2:20.58.
Battle's Amanda Arbuckle finished fourth in the 500-meter free in 6:49.08. Her fourth place finish carries more significance as it was Arbuckle's first swim in the event.
In diving, the Bruins' Olivia Liddle secured her place in the state meet with a score of 412.15. While doing so, Liddle also broke the school record that had stood so for 31 years. Fellow Bruin, Leslie Barner followed Liddle to the state meet with a score of 362.00.
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge swim and dive returns to action at the City of Roses tournament at Cape Girardeau, Mo.