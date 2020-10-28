Columbia College women’s soccer lost 3-1 at Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday.
It was the Cougars’ first loss of the season.
Senior Abigail Meyer scored the lone goal for Columbia College (7-1), with an assist by junior Maddie Ballard.
The men’s team also lost against the Eagles 2-1.
Columbia College’s women next play Saint Ambrose University at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at home. The men will play William Penn University at 6 p.m. the same day at home.
Tolton volleyball loses district championship
Tolton Catholic volleyball (10-6) was swept by Eugene (17-10) in the Class 2 District 6 tournament championship Thursday.
The Trailblazers lost in sets of 25-23, 25-20 and 15-13.
Tolton coach Chris Viers said it was a good season for Tolton to build on.
The loss ended the Trailblazers’ season.