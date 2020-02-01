Missouri redshirt senior Thomas George set a school record to pace the Tigers on Day 2 of the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.
George finished with a time of 8:00.21 in the men’s 3,000-meter run, barely eclipsing the previous record of teammate Kieran Wood. George ended up taking second in the event.
The Tigers finished with 10 top 10 finishes on the day.
Other notable performances included junior Jayson Ashford running a personal best in the 400-meter run and earning a second place finish. Sophomore Martin Prodanov finished fourth in the mile run with a time of 4:04.02, and Ginger Murnieks finished fifth in the women’s 3,000.
Senior Emily Stauffer set a new personal best of 15.66 meters in the shotput that was good enough for a third place finish. .
The Tigers move on to the Mizzou Open, with field events starting at 10:45 a.m. and track events starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Hearnes Center Fieldhouse.
Rock Bridge girls beat Francis Howell Central
Rock Bridge won its second game in a row Saturday with a 64-45 win over Francis Howell Central.
The Bruins next play Tuesday against Cor Jesu in the Webster Winter Challenge at Webster Groves High School.
Battle girls basketball loses to Capital City in Hermann Invitational
Battle dropped the seventh place game in the Hermann Invitational on Saturday 46-29 to the Capital City Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers led the Spartans the entire game, starting with a 13-4 lead after the first quarter.
The Spartans almost came back in the second quarter, trailing 19-18 at halftime.
Capital City pulled away in the second half, with a score of 32-25 at the end of the third quarter. The Spartans were never able to recover and only scored four points in the fourth quarter while giving up 14.
The Spartans play next at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Smith-Cotton at home.
Hickman boys basketball battles in Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic
Hickman boys basketball fell 77-44 to Blue Valley Northwest on Saturday in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic.
The Huskies entered the game as the No. 2-ranked team in Kansas’ Class 6A basketball.
The Kewpies will return home at 6 p.m. Wednesday to take on Marshall. While the two teams have similar records, Hickman leads the Owls in both points scored and points allowed.
Battle girls wrestlers place in Thrasher Tournament
Sophomore Nidia Morris won the 166-pound championship at the Thrasher Tournament Saturday, defeating her opponent 3-1.
Freshman Kira Nichols also placed in the tournament. She came in third place in the 125-pound division with a 15-3 win.