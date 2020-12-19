The Hickman boys basketball team beat Jackson 59-49 on Saturday afternoon in Jackson.
The win put the Kewpies at 4-3 this season.
Hickman’s next scheduled game is against Ozark on Jan. 8 at home, but the Kewpies are looking to play in a holiday tournament, according to the Prep Hoops Missouri Twitter account.
Rock Bridge girls finish in third place in Fort Zumwalt North Tournament
The Rock Bridge girls basketball team beat Lutheran St. Charles 50-45 in the third-place game of the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
The Bruins’ next game is at 7 p.m. Monday at Lee’s Summit West.