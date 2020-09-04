Hickman boys soccer (2-0, 1-0 CMAC) traveled to Capital City (1-3, 1-2 CMAC) on Friday for its first Central Missouri Athletic Conference game and won 4-1.
Leif Kammer, Jordan Ferrao, Tony Lopez and Paul Morpurgo each scored for the Kewpies.
Hickman plays again on the road Tuesday at Jefferson City.
Spartan softball plays in first day of tourney play
Battle softball went 1-2 on the first day of the War on the Battlefield tournament.
After losing their first two games to Blue Springs South (5-3) and Truman (3-0), the Spartans were able to capitalize against Waynesville, winning 15-0.
Brooke Nutter hit for four RBIs and Ainsley Stubbs recorded seven strikeouts in four innings pitched against Waynesville.
Battle will play Saturday in the second day of the War on the Battlefield tournament.
Hickman girls tennis match called off
Hickman girls tennis was set to play Liberty North on Friday, but the match was canceled due to scheduling conflicts. Hickman's next match is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday against Hannibal.