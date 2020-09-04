Hickman boys soccer (2-0, 1-0 CMAC) traveled to Capital City (1-3, 1-2 CMAC) on Friday for its first Central Missouri Athletic Conference game and won 4-1. 

Leif Kammer, Jordan Ferrao, Tony Lopez and Paul Morpurgo each scored for the Kewpies. 

Hickman plays again on the road Tuesday at Jefferson City. 

Spartan softball plays in first day of tourney play

Battle softball went 1-2 on the first day of the War on the Battlefield tournament.

After losing  their first two games to Blue Springs South (5-3) and  Truman (3-0), the Spartans were able to capitalize against Waynesville, winning 15-0.

Brooke Nutter hit for four RBIs  and Ainsley Stubbs  recorded seven strikeouts in  four innings pitched against Waynesville.

Battle will play Saturday  in the  second day of the War on the Battlefield tournament.

Hickman girls tennis match called off

Hickman girls tennis was set to play  Liberty North  on Friday, but the match was canceled due to scheduling conflicts. Hickman's next match is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday  against Hannibal.

